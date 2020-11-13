Mississippi Senate Housing Committee holds hearing on housing costs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi lawmakers looked at ways to help neighbors who are having trouble with housing costs in the state.

Among the groups most impacted by housing costs are the elderly, who are on fixed incomes and can’t find affordable housing. Renters are also affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many have lost their jobs, or they’re working fewer hours.

Senator Barbara Blackmon, who is on the Housing Committee, said some of the issued need to be addressed before the state can move forward.

“Housing is a basic, critical need in the state of Mississippi and this hearing will provide insight from all aspects of housing to us in order that the members of this committee can be more informed and offer legislation to address the needs that can help move us forward,” Blackmon said.

High student loan debt and homelessness were other issued brought up during Friday’s hearing. Leaders hope to make improvements during the 2021 session.

