Mississippi Senate Minority Leader supports State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Senator Derrick T. Simmons, Mississippi Senate Minority Leader, announced his support of how Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mississippi continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations daily. University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) leaders said they are concerned about the high number of new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state because the medical center is over capacity.

I totally support State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and the work he has done to educate and help protect Mississippians during the COVID 19 pandemic. I appreciate Dr. Dobbs’ work, his passion, and his dedication for trying to get Mississippians vaccinated against this deadly virus, despite the personal, unprovoked, and senseless attacks on his character and credibility by members of the public who intentionally spread misinformation about the virus to discourage others from protecting themselves by being vaccinated. The sin in this is the opposition who twist facts to discredit the work of Dr. Dobbs and all our valuable healthcare workers during this public health crisis. I hope the rational people in Mississippi will dismiss the efforts of misguided critics of Dr. Dobbs and stand behind his work and understand and support his efforts to save Mississippi lives through increased awareness of vaccinations and safety protocols. Let us condemn the ulterior motives of those preaching against Dr. Dobbs and his efforts to vaccinate Mississippians and save lives. Senator Derrick T. Simmons, Mississippi Senate Minority Leader

On Thursday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said a vast majority of the cases are patients who are unvaccinated.