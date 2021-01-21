Mississippi Senate passes $1,000 a year teacher pay raise

JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI TODAY) – The Mississippi Senate on Thursday unanimously passed a $1,000 a year teacher pay raise that will bring starting teachers’ salary to $37,000 a year.

The measure now heads to the state House, but Speaker Philip Gunn this week said the House will not tackle the issue until later in the session, once state revenue and budget estimate become more firm.

Under Senate Bill 2001 teachers with zero to three years experience with a bachelor’s degree would see a $1,110 increase, bringing their annual pay to $37,000. This is still below the Southeastern regional average of $38,420 and national average of $40,154. A study by the National Education Association of starting teacher salaries for 2018-2019 ranked Mississippi’s pay 46th among states.

Last school year (2019-20) the average salary for all Mississippi teachers no matter experience was $46,843, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is pushing the pay raise and promising more in subsequent years — a major campaign promise in his successful campaign in 2019. Hosemann noted the bill was “No. 1,” the first filed and assigned in the Senate.

