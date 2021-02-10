Mississippi Senate passes bill that would allow quicker purging of names from voter rolls

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Senate passed Senate Bill 2588 (SB 2588). The bill would allow for quicker purging of names from voter rolls.

County election commissioners would be required to remove the name of a person who fails to vote at least once during a four-year period and fails to respond to certified mail that seeks to confirm the person still lives at the address where he or she is registered.

According to the ACLU of Mississippi, the bill as it stands, “is only a serious attempt at voter suppression.”

SB 2588 will now move to the Mississippi House for a vote. Leaders with the ACLU of Mississippi said the House should reject the bill.