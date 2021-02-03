Mississippi Senate passes legislation increasing broadband connectivity, accessibility

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Senate approved a bill on Wednesday which would expand connectivity and accessibility of reliable, high-speed Internet across the state.

Senate Bill 2798 allows energy companies to lease “dark fiber,” or fiber deployed along power grids currently unused for mass internet connectivity, to any Internet Service Provider. All revenue derived from leasing the fiber would reduce electric costs to ratepayers. The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

“Reaching the last mile down the last gravel road in every community is an education issue, an economic development issue, and a healthcare issue,” Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said. “We can help change the trajectory of Mississippi by simply lighting up infrastructure which already exists throughout much of our state.”

The legislation is part of a series of efforts aimed at increasing broadband accessibility in Mississippi. Senate Bill 2559 allows the Public Service Commission to contract with federal agencies to provide a better map of broadband availability.

During the 2020 Legislative Session, the Legislature enacted a $75 million program to build out fiber and increase connectivity in the State using federal Coronavirus Relief Funds. Grant recipients, including electric cooperatives and others, matched the money for a total investment of $150 million.

To view Senate Bill 2798, visit here. To view Senate Bill 2559, visit here.