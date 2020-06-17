Mississippi Senate passes Life Equality Act

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The national pro-life group, Susan B. Anthony List, announced the Mississippi Senate’s passed the Life Equality Act. The legislation aims to stop the practice of discrimination abortions carried out because of a child’s race, sex, disability or genetic makeup.

The bill passed by a margin of 33-11 and will head to pro-life Governor Tate Reeves’ desk following the concurrence from the Mississippi House.

“We are pleased to see the Life Equality Act advance one step closer to becoming law, thanks to the strong leadership of our pro-life allies in the Mississippi legislature,” said SBA List State Policy Director Sue Liebel. “Mississippi is a solidly pro-life state that understands abortions carried out because of a baby’s sex, race, or potential disability, such as Down syndrome, is no less than modern-day eugenics. Mississippians agree unborn children should be protected from this lethal discrimination.”

LATEST POSTS: