Mississippi senator introduces bill to allow seven-day sales of distilled spirits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Senator Joel Carter introduced Senate Bill 2173, which would strike down the state’s prohibition-era ban on distilled spirits sales on Sundays.

“The overwhelming majority of states give adult consumers the option to purchase their favorite distilled spirits any day of the week they choose,” said David Wojnar, Senior Vice President of State Government Relations. “Unfortunately, the same is not true for Mississippians who are prohibited from making distilled spirits purchases on Sundays. It’s well past time Mississippi consumers had the freedom to choose when to make their spirits purchases. We applaud Senator Carter for introducing this bill which will provide increased convenience to consumers and additional revenue to the state.”

According to Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Sunday sales in Mississippi would generate between $3.8 to $5.8 million in new state tax revenues.