Mississippi shoppers could spend more on groceries this month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Grocery prices are on the rise across the United States this month, and now some shoppers want to know why.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices have jumped three percent in the past year. Meat, poultry, fish, and eggs have the highest costs.

The rise in prices followed the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when people began to stockpile items. Recently, the increase in gas prices also fueled higher food costs.

One woman, who moved to Jackson last year from Washington state, said the lower prices she enjoyed after the move are starting to go away.

“I’m on social security and pension, so my income, which I know is too much information, but my income is one-third of what it used to be. So yeah, every penny does count,” said Colleen Savard.

Officials said oil production may not be able to keep pace with fuel demand from drivers this year, making it more likely that the cost of supermarket goods could continue to rise, not fall.