Mississippi SNAP recipients will not be impacted by new Trump rule

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services released a statement about the revisions to the SNAP program.

The ruling by the United States Department of Agriculture revising the conditions under which the USDA would waive, when requested by the states, the able-bodied adult without dependents (ABAWD) time limit for receiving SNAP benefits will not affect the State of Mississippi.

House Bill 1090, The Act to Restore Hope Opportunity and Prosperity for Everyone (HOPE) was signed by Governor Phil Bryant in April 2017 and became effective July 1, 2019. The HOPE Act dictated that Mississippi “would not seek, apply for, accept or renew any waiver of requirements for ABAWD receiving SNAP benefits except during a formal state of federal declaration of a natural disaster.” Therefore, any revision to the waiver guidelines will not affect those receiving benefits in Mississippi.

“Our commitment to helping Mississippians rise from a state of crisis to a state of self-sufficiency is as devout now as ever,” said MDHS Executive Director Christopher Freeze. “That includes not only providing assistance for those in need, but also providing workforce development opportunities so people can secure good paying jobs to sustain the quality of life they desire.”