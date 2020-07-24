Mississippi Spay and Neuter awarded grant to assist low-income families

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Spay and Neuter has been awarded a $7,500 grant investment from the Petco Foundation to help low-income families get their cats spayed or neutered.

“Cats are capable of having up to four litters of kittens every year, which can lead to an overpopulation of cats in a very short amount of time. For low-income families, the cost of getting their pets spayed/neutered can be a barrier. By removing these financial barriers, we can save countless lives and keep families together,” explained Sharon Garner, Executive Director of Mississippi Spay and Neuter.

The Petco Foundation investment will help around 250 cats in need receive spay/neuter services and will help create a lifesaving community for animals.

Services are available by appointment and will be performed at the Big Fix Clinic in Richland. To request an appointment, cat guardians can call 601-420-2438 or visit msspan.org/bigfixappointment.

