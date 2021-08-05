Mississippi State announces incentives to encourage students, employees to get vaccinated

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will partner with the Delta Health Alliance to encourage more people at the university and around the state to get a COVID-19 vaccination. According to university leaders, funding from the Delta Health Alliance Mississippi RIVER Project will help with MSU’s vaccine adoption efforts both on campus and via MSU Extension.

MSU Vice President for Student Affairs Regina Hyatt said the communication effort to encourage vaccination is a multi-pronged approach, including a new student team called Vaccine Ambassadors which will work during the school year to provide information to MSU students.

“We’re hiring 20 students who will work as our VA team going to student events and organization meetings. They will be able to discuss commonly asked questions and encourage fellow students to come to one of our pop-up clinics or the Longest Student Health Center to get vaccinated,” Hyatt explained.

Student incentives include raffles for $100 flexible dining dollars, $250 bookstore vouchers, $190 parking decal vouchers, and two drawings for $9,000 in tuition. MSU employee incentives have included National Championship gear and meal vouchers, with more planned for the fall semester.