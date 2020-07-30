Mississippi State Auditor releases annual Exceptions Report

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Mississippi State Auditor Shad White, his office returned more than $5.6 million to taxpayers last fiscal year. The Audit Exceptions Report for Fiscal Year 2020 was released on Thursday, July 30.

“This Exceptions Report chronicles a year of hard work by the men and women of the Office of the State Auditor. We continue to build on the strong foundation I was handed when I took this job. The investigators, attorneys, accountants, and staffers of the Office deserve all the credit for this body of work,” said White.

State law requires the Auditor’s office to publish an Exceptions Report every year. An audit “exception” is a violation of the law or an accounting error resulting in the misspending of public funds. Not all exceptions listed in the report are criminal violations.

All new demands from the last fiscal year and also updates on old, unsettled cases are included in the report.

The report can be found online at the Auditor’s website under the “Reports” tab.

