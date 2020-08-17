Mississippi State campaign ends with $1.07 billion in gifts

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Infinite Impact: The Mississippi State University Campaign concluded its decade-long run in June with $1.07 billion in outright gifts and pledges, including $285.2 million raised in deferred gifts.

“We are forever grateful for the generosity of alumni, friends, foundations and corporations who value the university’s contributions to Mississippi and the nation and share its vision. The historic Infinite Impact campaign brings vast support for significant advances in education and research that will benefit our society and economy and further grow the national reputation of our university,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum.

Infinite Impact accomplishments include:

—More than $1 million was secured for an endowment to perpetually support MSU’s Phi Beta Kappa Chapter.

—Support for the university’s most competitive four-year awards, the Presidential Scholarships, totaled $6.9 million.

—Gifts totaled $7.8 million for the Promise Student Support Program as it offers financial and mentorship assistance to students from economically challenged backgrounds.

—Gifts for the Mississippi Excellence in Teaching Program (METP) bring full scholarships to select education majors who will devote their first five years to teaching in Mississippi.

—Among new endowed positions are a cybersecurity chair; an applied big game research and instruction chair; a southeastern cattle management professorship; and an endowed professorship to encourage diversity and inclusiveness among faculty, among others.

—A new Partnership Middle School, built at MSU in part with gifts, will impact long term education of sixth and seventh graders in the Starkville Oktibbeha School District and be an innovative research site for educators.

—New facilities possible with gifts and other support include the Old Main Academic Center, Nusz Hall, the Richard A. Rula Engineering and Science Complex, Nusz Park, and the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.

—A new kinesiology program at MSU-Meridian helps students make an immediate contribution to the local workforce and prepares them for more advanced health care areas.

—Gifts for the MSU Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach provide valuable assistance for business start-ups and enhance programming and outreach as a universitywide resource.

—An endowment for a precision agriculture certificate program enables student participation in field research.

