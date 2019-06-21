Mississippi State eliminated by Louisville at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (WJTV) — For six and a half innings it looked like Mississippi State was going to cruise into Friday’s game against Vanderbilt.

Jake Mangum broke the program record for hits in a season (108), and came around to score on Tanner Allen’s single to make it 3-0 in the top of the 7th.

But the Cardinals responded with 2 runs in the bottom half, changing the feel of the game drastically.

Louisville carried the momentum into the 9th, scoring 2 runs for the walk-off 4-3 victory.

Mississippi State finishes the season 52-15.