Mississippi State Fair ends first week opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fair has seen large crowds. Some said the food, games, and traditions are what they look forward to the most.

“My parents grew up bringing me to the state fair so I just thought it was an awesome thing that we keep the tradition going,” said participant Linda Williams-Short.

“We have has a really great crowd the last few days we a trending really great numbers the parking lots are full everybody come out to the Mississippi State Fair it’s a beautiful event,” said Mississippi State Fairgrounds Director Michael Lasseter.

The fair is set to continue for another week ending on October 17.