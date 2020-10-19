Mississippi State Fair extended for another weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson, the Mississippi State Fair has been extended.

Gipson announced on social media that the fair will be open on Thursday, October 22, through Sunday, October 25, after Hurricane Delta washed out the first weekend.

Thanks to everyone who came and enjoyed our socially distant, very clean family-friendly outdoor Fair. As Hurricane Delta washed out the first weekend, we are deciding to open back up for one more outdoor Fair Weather weekend this Thursday through Sunday for you to enjoy. pic.twitter.com/fPGbpUBG26 — Commissioner Andy Gipson (@CommAndyGipson) October 19, 2020

The state fair was initially supposed to close on Sunday, October 18.

