Mississippi State Fair extended for another weekend

Courtesy: Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson, the Mississippi State Fair has been extended.

Gipson announced on social media that the fair will be open on Thursday, October 22, through Sunday, October 25, after Hurricane Delta washed out the first weekend.

The state fair was initially supposed to close on Sunday, October 18.

