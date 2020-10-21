Mississippi State Fair extended for one more week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fair will remain open for one more weekend starting Thursday. 12 News spoke with the directors and vendors about the decision to extend the fair this year.

Vendors are saying the decision is very special.

Vendors Missy Elmore and Ralph Elmore said, “We appreciate the commissioner for extending it another weekend for people to come out here and have a good time.”

The Elmores’ who’s been apart of the fair for years, said although there have been some challenges, things have worked out for them. “We’ve had a super time. We’ve had great support. Our employees have gotten their first check. We’ve only had one bad day, and that was the first Saturday.”

While many have been stuck in the house for the past few months, retirees like Debbie Morris and Nancy Pierce said it gives them a part-time job and something fun to do.

Morris said, “This is just something to help out the Malone family and I love it. It’s always fun to see all the different people. I know the crowds have been less this year, but the taffy has been going good.”

Pierce said, “This is my chance like she said to meet people and have something to do.”

For those of you looking for something to do, there’s lots of variety happening at the fairgrounds this weekend.

Michael Lassaster said, “We have multiple events going on we’ve got a horse show starting this weekend and we have a fair in addition we have an outdoor concert.”

Directors said they are keeping health as their number one priority.

