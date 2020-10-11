Mississippi State Fair goes on during Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV)-Mississippi State Fair opened on October 10th at noon in anticipation for Hurricane Delta.

State fair goers still frequented the annual attraction despite the weather and while some came for the games, the rides and the food. The self proclaimed, real fans of the State Fair waited all year to show off their live stock. Showman at the competition say it takes hard work and dedication to go home as prize winners.

“It is imperative that these young individuals they work day in and day out seven days a week. 24 hours a day just to be able to come to the Mississippi State Fair and exhibit their live stock that is why it is so imperative that the show must go on. ” Rylie Melanchon-Student at Illinois Central College (Showman for 11 years).

As an incentive, the State Fair grounds , is running ride specials every evening for fair goers. The special for October 10th is $25 unlimited rides from 4-9 pm.