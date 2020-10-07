Mississippi State Fair opens Wednesday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 161st Mississippi State Fair will open its gates to the general public at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fair officials said they will implement visitor safety by offering masks for attendees inside the fairgrounds and sanitizing amusement rides after every use.
Face masks are encouraged at the state fair, but they are not required.
As a show of appreciation, first responders and health workers are being offered free admission into the fair today with a valid ID.
Amite Street will be closed from North Street to Jefferson Street and will remain closed through Sunday, October 18. Jefferson Street will also be reduced from four to two lanes at the fairgrounds.
