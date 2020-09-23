Mississippi State Fair preparations underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– State fairs around the country have been canceled this year, but not here in Mississippi. The 161st Mississippi State Fair will go forward. There will be adjustments made due to COVID-19.



In all the years of it’s existence, the state fair has never been canceled.

it will be a little different this time, you’ll need to bring a mask and social distance

Cleaning the rides will be a top priority especially when people start arriving October 7.

“We’re going to sanitize these rides with the big commercial mister twice a day and then between every ride, the rides are going to be wiped down and sanitized,” said Andy Gipson, the agriculture commissioner.

The fairgrounds complex is 105 acres. Gipson says hand sanitizing stations will be available along the midway. They’re allowing 200 people per acre at a time. When you enter the fair, bring your mask.

“If you cannot stay six feet away, wear a mask,” said Gipson.

Some of your favorite vendors have arrived already like Malone’s State Fair Taffy.

Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves. The agriculture commissioner told us it will be the cleanest state fair you’ve seen anywhere in the world, right here in Mississippi.