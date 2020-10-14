Mississippi State Fair schedule for Thursday, October 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the scheduled events happening at the Mississippi State Fair on Thursday, October 15.
As a rides special, fairgoers can enjoy $2 rides per person from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Scheduled activities and events for Thursday are as follows:
- 11:00 a.m. – Gates Open (Free admission until 1:00 p.m.)
- 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Petting Zoo – Midway near Gate 1
- 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Genuine MS Store – Trade Mart
- 12 Noon & 6:30 p.m. – LOCALiQ “Fetch-N-Fish” – Trade Mart
- 12 Noon, 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Pig Races – Midway near Gate 1
- 12:30 pm, 6:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. – Clarion Ledger Great American Thrill Show
- 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Timberworks Lumberjack Shows
- 2:00 p.m. – Rides Open
- 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Ag Expo – Trade Mart
- 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth
- 7:30 p.m. – Live Performance by Sean Kingston – Budweiser Stage
- 10:00 p.m. – Gates Close
The Mississippi State Fair runs through Sunday, October 18, 2020, with a gate admission price of $5.00 per person and parking $5.00 per car. Children under the age of six are admitted free of charge.
For more information, visit www.MsStateFair.com.
