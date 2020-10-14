Mississippi State Fair schedule for Thursday, October 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the scheduled events happening at the Mississippi State Fair on Thursday, October 15.

As a rides special, fairgoers can enjoy $2 rides per person from 2:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Scheduled activities and events for Thursday are as follows:

11:00 a.m. – Gates Open (Free admission until 1:00 p.m.)

11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Petting Zoo – Midway near Gate 1

12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Genuine MS Store – Trade Mart

12 Noon & 6:30 p.m. – LOCALiQ “Fetch-N-Fish” – Trade Mart

12 Noon, 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. – Farm Bureau Pig Races – Midway near Gate 1

12:30 pm, 6:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. – Clarion Ledger Great American Thrill Show

1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Timberworks Lumberjack Shows

2:00 p.m. – Rides Open

2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Ag Expo – Trade Mart

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – Biscuit Booth

7:30 p.m. – Live Performance by Sean Kingston – Budweiser Stage

10:00 p.m. – Gates Close

The Mississippi State Fair runs through Sunday, October 18, 2020, with a gate admission price of $5.00 per person and parking $5.00 per car. Children under the age of six are admitted free of charge.

For more information, visit www.MsStateFair.com.

LATESTS STORIES: