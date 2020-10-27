Mississippi State Fair sees lower attendance in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders said almost 23,000 people attended the Mississippi State Fair during its extended weekend. The fair was extended after a loss of fairgoers due to the coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Delta.

Leaders said the extended weekend brought in about $120,000. They believe it was a good opportunity for small business vendors to make a living wage, as well as keep the fairgrounds up and running.

According to fair officials, there was a 38% reduction in attendance and revenue this year. Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson said no employees contracted the coronavirus over the fair’s extension.

