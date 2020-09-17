Mississippi State Fair to be held amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fair will be held this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson tips his hat to the COVID-19 prevention regulations at the Mississippi Trademart and around the fairgrounds, like social distancing.

“We’re utilizing the same counting technology that for example Disney World does,” Gipson said. “We have a maximum number of people who be on the 105 acres at any one time.”

Gipson said he would bet big bucks on Mississippi State Fair this year being the cleanest state fair in the country. That’s because of the new precautions that they will be taking to keep attendees safe.

“Rides are going to be misted and sanitized between every single ride,” Gipson said.

Rickey Thigpen with Visit Jackson said they’ve looked at what other state fairs have done amid the pandemic.

“We’ve been able to learn from other fairs’ mistakes,” Thigpen said. “I think the Mississippi State Fair Commission has worked really hard to try to correct those problems and other cities, other states have experienced.”

Gipson and Thigpen agreed that not having the fair would be a big blow the city’s, county’s and state’s economy.

“A direct impact we know would be about $80. million,” Gipson said.

“Losing $80 billion is a hard hit,” Thigpen said.

They both added that this year there will be fewer out of state vendors and visitors in town which will help minimize the spreading of COVID-19.

