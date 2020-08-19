Mississippi State Fairgrounds hosts the annual MEGA Barrel Race

When hosting events, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds requires visitors to observe state face mask requirements and follow social distancing rules. Hand sanitizing stations are provided throughout the grounds.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual MEGA Barrel Race, hosted by the Mississippi State Fairgrounds, will be held Thursday, August 20, through Saturday, August 22. The MEGA Barrel Race is a free event held in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center, and features competitors of all ages from across the nation.

“Events like this and other horse shows demonstrate that we can safely and successfully hold large events on the fairgrounds during this pandemic when incorporating precautionary measures,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “We are observing state face mask requirements and encouraging visitors to maintain six feet of social distance between groups. Hand sanitizing stations are also provided throughout the grounds.”

Competitors of the 2020 MEGA Barrel Race exercise their horses in the Kirk Fordice Equine Center at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The competition runs from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, and Friday, August 21. The winners will then compete in the finals held from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22. First, second and third place champions of each division win cash prizes, belt buckles and more.

