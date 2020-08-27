Mississippi State Fairgrounds provides temporary shelter for livestock

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fairgrounds will be used as a temporary shelter for evacuated horses and livestock affected by Hurricane Laura. On Thursday morning, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson made the announcement while addressing the impacts of Hurricane Laura on Mississippi neighbors.

Gipson said, “Stalls for horses, and livestock that needs temporary shelter in the wake of Hurricane Laura and in the tornadoes that are spinning off. Whether you’re a Mississippi farmer whose farms been impacted, or whether you’re our neighbors in Louisiana.”

If you have any question about shelter arrangements, you are asked to call 601-961-4000.

