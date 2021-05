JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Fairgrounds will host a job fair on May 11 and May 12, 2021.

Organizers said they’re looking to add employees to general maintenance, custodial, facility operations and equipment teams.

The job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on both days at the Mississippi Trademart.

Attendees are asked to bring a valid driver’s license, an application and resume. You can find the application by clicking here.