Mississippi State football players boycott practice to protest racial injustice

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s football team boycotted Thursday evening’s practice, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Mississippi State joined another SEC school, Kentucky, to stay off the field to reflect on racial equality. The boycotts started with the NBA when three playoff games were postponed on Wednesday, August 26.

MSU’s boycott came four days after a Black male, Jacob Blake, was shot multiple times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The incident left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

