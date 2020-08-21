Mississippi State Insurance Commissioner on preparing for storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Insurance Commissioner has some tips for neighbors on how to best prepare for tropical storm systems.

Here are the tips:

Take extra precautions because of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Consider additional supplies you may need to protect yourself and your family.

Purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) like masks, hand sanitizer, and disinfectants and add them to your “Go Bag” in case you must evacuate because of a storm.

Go Bag contents should also include the following:

Cash: If the power goes out, credit cards won’t work. Keep cash on hand for replenishing supplies.

If the power goes out, credit cards won’t work. Keep cash on hand for replenishing supplies. Medications: Pharmacies might be closed, and hospitals could be overwhelmed. It is imperative that you pack any necessary medications and assume you may not have access to refills for several days.

Pharmacies might be closed, and hospitals could be overwhelmed. It is imperative that you pack any necessary medications and assume you may not have access to refills for several days. A battery-powered radio: If electricity is out and cell towers are down, this is the best way to know what’s happening.

If electricity is out and cell towers are down, this is the best way to know what’s happening. A gallon of water for every family member and pet: Widespread power outages could make tap water unsafe to drink.

Widespread power outages could make tap water unsafe to drink. Important documents: Social Security cards, passports, birth certificates, driver’s licenses and more could all be lost or destroyed in a flood, wildfire or any natural disaster. Keep copies of these documents in a waterproof container or digital image saved online. Include a copy of your insurance policies so you can quickly file a claim once the danger has passed.

Don’t forget to review your insurance coverage and make sure you are familiar with your policies. If you have questions, contact your insurance agent or insurer.

LATEST STORIES: