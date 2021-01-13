Mississippi State Medical Association Answers Vaccine Questions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Medical Association hosted an online discussion answering questions about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Specific questions included: how does the vaccine work? And what might happen during certain scenarios such as, are there side effects if you don’t take your second dose exactly 21 days later for the Pfizer vaccine, and 28 days for Moderna as recommended?

Dr. Mark Horn, Mississippi’s State Medical Association’s President says that if you can’t get your vaccine follow up shot 21 days later, “the world wouldn’t come to an end.”

He says there are no specifics on how long someone has before the first dose loses its effectivene, but he highly recommends getting the second dose after, rather than before the minimum time recommended.

Another question from the online forum: Once someone is fully vaccinated with both doses, are they fully immune to COVID-19? Or will this become an annual shot, like the flu vaccine?

Forrest General Hospital’s director, Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh, says we probably won’t need to vaccinate every year against this because once we contract the virus, or get vaccinated, then the subsequent infection is unlikely to be like this.

You can find more information about how to schedule an appointment by clicking here.