Mississippi State Medical Association receives COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More leaders in the healthcare community have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Ten physicians and healthcare leaders received the first round of the Pfizer vaccine at Quinn Healthcare in Ridgeland on Wednesday.

Experts said they’re happy about the early protection and want to send a strong message to the public to show them that the vaccine is safe.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs was among the top of the list to receive the first vaccinations during a press briefing on Monday. During his appearance, he said he felt ‘great’ given a little arm soreness.

Wednesday’s event was to encourage Mississippians to ‘give it a shot’ and ‘vaxup,’ as the state’s health leaders are confronting the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Dr. Dobbs said, “The hospitals are full to the brim. ICU’s are really stressed as much as they can be. We need our healthcare workforce as strong as they can be. So we are looking forward to having this tool as we enter this next perhaps most difficult phase of the pandemic that we’ve seen so far.”

While Dr. Dobbs is encouraging all health care workers to take this opportunity to get vaccinated, the message still stands; continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and do not let your guards or masks down.

