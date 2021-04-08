Mississippi State plans broader return to in-person classes for fall

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders with Mississippi State University announced the college is planning a broader return to in-person instruction and normal operations this fall.

“I believe our students, faculty and staff have done a heroic job dealing with the challenges of the pandemic,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “Now, following evolving guidance from federal and state authorities, I believe that MSU is ready to move decisively toward a more normal college experience. If we all continue to observe sensible COVID-19 protocols on our campus and vaccinations continue to progress, the Fall 2021 semester can be the beginning of that necessary and appropriate transition to normalcy.”

Students are scheduled to return to the classroom on August 18.

Goals and expectations include:

Residence halls returning to full occupancy, with first-year freshmen required to live on campus

Buildings and facilities resuming normal hours and larger capacity, including dining, library, student union and recreation services

Parking operations continuing as normal into the fall with increased capacity and improvements through a new parking lot on Stone Boulevard, north parking garage on Bailey Howell Drive, and paving of the commuter east lot behind the Industrial Education Building

SMART shuttles continuing operations into the fall with normal service hours and scheduling, and anticipation of increased ridership per bus beyond the current 50% vehicle capacity

Faculty and staff returning to offices and regular workplace activities.

The fall semester schedule can be found on Mississippi State’s website.