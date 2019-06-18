Mississippi State returns to practice

Back to practice this morning, little time to celebrate because they have a juggernaut waiting for them in the next round in Vanderbilt.



Pitching matchup Peyton Plumlee versus Kumar Rocker, the freshman who threw a no hitter against Duke to keep Vanderbilt’s season alive.

With Arkansas getting knocked out Monday, the winner of Tuesday night’s game will be in the drivers seat for a National Title.

“Similar team as they were last year, they’ve just kinda grown a little bit and matured as a team,” said RHP Cole Gordon. “They’re really good and they’re not going to make many mistakes, and we can’t either. We’re going to have to be dialed in and play good baseball. And if we play good baseball then we’ve got a good shot.”

The guy’s got a really good slider he’s also got a really good fastball,” said Tanner Allen. “Don’t get me wrong we’re gonna have to show up because I’m almost positive he will because a freshman with Vanderbilt’s season on the line went out there and threw a no hitter with 19 k’s, that says a lot about the kid. So we’re gonna have to give him our best shot.”

