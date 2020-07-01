Mississippi State revises academic calendar for Fall semester

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University announced Wednesday its revised fall academic calendar as students return to campus in August.

Considering the potential effect of a late fall peak of the coronavirus, students will begin classes on August 17. The commencement is set for November 25 in Starkville and December 1 at MSU-Meridian.

“As we all know, this is an unprecedented time for Mississippi State, and we are taking a proactive approach to designing our path forward. With the directive to resume operations from the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning, this university has been at the forefront in working to set policies and procedures to best meet the needs of students this fall,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum.

Along with calendar changes, the University is also establishing additional health protocols and enhancing campus operations that follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, state and local public health officials and university COVID-19 task forces that include administration, faculty, staff and students.

Important dates to remember include: August 14 New freshmen and transfer student orientation August 27 Fall Convocation September 7 Labor Day Holiday October 8-9 Classes meet; Fall Break suspended November 18-20, 23 & 24 Final exams November 25 Starkville commencement December 1 MSU-Meridian commencement

To view the full fall calendar, click here is available here.

LATEST STORIES: