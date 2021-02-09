Mississippi State student arrested for armed robbery on Starkville campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University student is in custody facing multiple charges of armed robbery. The incident happened on Monday, February 8, at the Deavenport Hall residence hall parking lot just after 10:00 p.m. No injuries were reported.

MSU Dean of Students Thomas Bourgeois said MSU police received a call about the robbery, and the suspect was arrested without incident. The identity of the student is being withheld by MSU officials pending additional investigation. On Tuesday morning, the suspect remained in custody at the Oktibbeha County Jail.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter said: “The university is grateful to the MSUPD and the MSU Housing and Residence Life staff for a quick response to this situation. The safety of our students, faculty and staff is always MSU’s primary concern and on Monday night, the university’s overall response was swift and appropriate.”