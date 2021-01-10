Mississippi State to begin Monday classes as scheduled

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – All campuses of Mississippi State University will be open for classes on Monday, Jan. 11, as scheduled.

University officials said that COVID restrictions have already compressed the Spring 2021 semester and that each scheduled day of instruction is important to keep students on their academic paths.

The university will monitor weather conditions overnight and any unanticipated status change announcements will be made early Monday morning.

Due to the weather, free COVID testing for returning students has been moved to the Colvard Student Union Dawg House. Normal COVID protocols should be observed.

