Mississippi State to host Conservation Camp

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will host its 2021 Conservation Camp July 19-23.

The weeklong day camp is for rising 6th-9th graders and will be based on the MSU campus. The camp will feature wildlife science and outdoor exploration. A $100 fee includes lunch each day and all activity costs. The camp extends from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

According to organizers, participants must apply for camp by June 28, and those selected will be notified of their acceptance by June 30. The registration fee is due in full when the student registers after receiving an acceptance letter. There is no fee to apply for the camp, and only those students who can commit to attending are asked to apply.

Selection for the camp is based on an application essay. Those who wish to attend are asked to describe why they want to attend this conservation camp. Parents should not complete the application essay.