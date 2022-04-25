STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), General otors and MathWorks announced the 15 North American universities and the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ as the vehicle selected for the EcoCAR EV Challenge, the next DOE-sponsored Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition (AVTC) set to begin in Fall 2022.

Mississippi State University (MSU) has earned a spot as one of the 15 universities to participate in this prestigious series.

The EcoCAR EV Challenge will be at the cutting edge of automotive engineering education, serving as a proving ground for future automotive engineers. The four-year competition will challenge students to engineer a next-generation battery electric vehicle (BEV) that deploys connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) features to implement energy efficient and customer-pleasing features, while meeting the decarbonization needs of the automotive industry.

“We are excited for the invitation to be part of the EcoCAR EV Challenge. This project exemplifies the work that we do at Mississippi State University, and I am so proud of our students for their leadership and hard work,” said Dr. Jason Keith, Dean of the Bagley College of Engineering at Mississippi State University.

General Motors will donate a 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ to each team, challenging them to design, build, refine, and demonstrate the potential of their advanced propulsion systems and CAV technologies over four competition years. Teams will be tasked with complex, real-world technical challenges including enhancing the propulsion system of their LYRIQ to optimize energy efficiency while maintaining consumer expectations for performance and driving experience.

The universities selected to participate in the EcoCAR EV Challenge include:

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University/ Bethune-Cookman University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Illinois Institute of Technology

McMaster University (Canada)

Mississippi State University

Ohio State University / Wilberforce University

University of Alabama

University of California, Riverside

University of California, Davis

University of Texas at Austin

University of Waterloo (Canada)

Virginia Tech

West Virginia University

The competition will kick off in Fall 2022 and conclude in May 2026.