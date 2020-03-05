Mississippi State Treasurer announces $2M now returned to rightful owners of unclaimed property

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae announced $2 million has been returned to the rightful owners of unclaimed property since he took office in January. In total, the Office of the Treasury has processed and closed 1,083 unclaimed property claims.

“This is money folks are entitled to, so we’re going to be proactive about finding them and returning it,” said McRae. “We’re holding open houses in counties across the state. We’re doing our own investigative work. We’re sending out letters to those who we believe are the rightful owners. I am thrilled to have returned $2 million already, but we’re just getting started. Start your search at treasury.ms.gov.”

According to a media release from Treasurer David McRae, after five years of no contact, banks, credit unions, insurance companies, retail stores, and others are required to turn over any assets for which they are unable to find the rightful owner. The Treasury Department’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with trying to locate the owners of such assets and return the money to them.