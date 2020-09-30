Mississippi State University announces changes to Spring semester schedule

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University announced a revision to its Spring 2021 academic calendar.

The Spring 2021 semester follows a similar approach taken in Fall 2020 and meets the instructional time requirements mandated by the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees.

Classes will begin Wednesday, January 6, 2021, and will end Monday, April 19, 2021. Spring Break has also been eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, MSU will be closed to observe state holidays Monday, January 18, 2021, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and Friday, April 2, 2021, before Easter. No classes will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021.

MSU-Meridian commencement will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, and the Starkville campus ceremony on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Other important calendar dates include:

— Feb. 25, Semester midpoint

— April 19, Final day to apply for April 2021 graduation

— April 22-28, Final exams

For more dates on MSU’s Spring 2021 academic calendar, visit here.

