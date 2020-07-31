Mississippi State University receives $2 million in grant funding

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $2,035,602 project to support Mississippi State University’s research and development in bioenergy.

In response to this announcement, Congressman Michael Guest said, “Mississippi State continues to lead in research and development, and I trust that these dollars will be used efficiently to help expand our nation’s energy productivity. The research advanced by Mississippi State continues to prove beneficial to our state and nation and I believe this project will be no different from MSU’s previous successes.”

Under Secretary of Energy Marl Menezes also released a statement on the projects announced by the DOE, saying, “Advancements made in bioenergy technologies will help expand America’s energy supply, grow our economy, and enhance our energy security. These projects will ensure the United States’ leadership across all segments of the growing global bioeconomy, and allow us to provide U.S. consumers and businesses more homegrown energy choices for their fuels and products.”

The full text of the DOE press release can be found here.

