MSDH logo_27829

Mississippi State University receives over $1.42M from FAA

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Mississippi State University and several other universities across the country received grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced that FAA awarded $3.3 million in research, education and training grants to universities that comprise FAA’s Air Transportation Center of Excellence (COE) for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), also known as the Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence (ASSURE).

The FAA’s COE program is a long-term, cost-sharing partnership between academia, industry, and government. The program enables the FAA to work with center members and affiliates to conduct research in airspace and airport planning and design, environment and aviation safety. The COE also allows the FAA to engage other transportation-related activities.

Alliance for System Safety of UAS through ASSURE Program Management

  • Mississippi State University (MS)–lead university………….. $1,290,410

Disaster Preparedness and Response (Phase I of II, as directed by Congress)

  • University of Alabama–Huntsville (AL)–lead university….….….$1,101,000
  • New Mexico State University (NM)………………………………… $234,000
  • University of Alaska, Fairbanks (AK)………………………….…….$245,000
  • Mississippi State University (MS)……………………………………$130,000
  • North Carolina State University  (NC)……………………………….$124,979
  • Oregon State University (OR)………………………….…………….$165,000

