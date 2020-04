STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s Head Football Coach Mike Leach is apologizing after tweeting an image that featured a noose.

Below is a screenshot of the now deleted tweet of a meme.

Leach later tweeted, “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone.”

I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone. — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) April 2, 2020

Mississippi State University has not commented on the tweet at this time.