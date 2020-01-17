Interactive Radar

Mississippi State’s Howland receives $25,000 fine from SEC

News
Courtesy: Mississippi State University

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has received a $25,000 fine and a reprimand from the Southeastern Conference for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a 60-59 loss to LSU last week.

SEC officials said Howland violated a league bylaw that prohibits coaches, players and support personnel from offering public criticism of officials or for making public any specific communication with the league office related to officiating.

Howland said Monday he spoke with SEC coordinator of men’s basketball officials Mark Whitehead about “a number of calls” that were made in the Mississippi State-LSU game. 

