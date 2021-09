STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) offensive lineman Kwatrivous Johnson was arrested on Monday, September 6. According to the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office booking records, Johnson was arrested for malicious mischief.

The Daily Journal reported Johnson was later released from the Okibbeha County Jail two hours after his arrest.

“We’re aware of the situation. We’re gathering more information and have no further comment at this time,” said Head Coach Mike Leach.