JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University student-athlete was honored for his fight for change Wednesday at the Hinds County Chancery Court.

Kylin Hill, a junior and running back for the MSU football team, was given the proclamation for his efforts in changing the state flag in 2020.

In a now viral tweet, Hill said, “Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this state anymore.”

Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that .. I’m tired https://t.co/IzizpWLoIg — Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) June 22, 2020

The new state flag was approved by voters in a special election in November 2020.