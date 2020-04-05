Mississippi State’s Vic Schaefer named new head WBB coach at Texas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State’s women’s basketball coach Vic Shaefer has been hired to lead as head women’s basketball coach at the University of Texas.

In eight seasons at Mississippi State, Schaefer amassed a 221-62 record. He was named the ESPNW Coach of the Year in 2019. He also garnered three SEC Coach of the Year honors and a Naismith National COY award in 2018.

The Bulldogs were 27-6 this season before their season was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak and were ranked No. 9 in the country.

Texas’ vice president and athletic director Chris Del Conte announced the hiring via twitter.

Guess who’s coming to the Forty…🏀🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/hSAyjbvqTH — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) April 5, 2020

Del Conte released a statement Friday saying the university would not be renewing the contract for former head coach Karen Aston.