Mississippi store sees increase in gun sales

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gun sales are increasing across the country, including in Mississippi, as President Joe Biden pushes for stricter gun control.

In Clinton, gun retailers at Downrange Gun and Tactical said they’re seeing a renewed frenzy for first time gun buyers. They said their sales have gone up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner, Greg Mason, said anytime an election occurs, gun sales go up. After the 2020 election, he said there has been many first time buyers.

“We’re talking about people that are 50, 60, 70-years old that have never bought a handgun before in their life that are coming in here buying guns,” Mason stated.

U.S. gun sales in the first six months of 2021 have surged, even as the required background checks blocked a record number of potential gun buyers.

Last month, President Biden announced a comprehensive strategy to combat violent crime and gun violence. The plan includes hiring more officers and bolstering community policing.