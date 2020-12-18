Mississippi Student Featured in HBO Documentary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jeffery Cornelius has received the chance of a lifetime to be featured in a HBO Max musical. A special documentary celebrating the talented class of 2020 who’s year was cut short.

The HBO Max original, ‘Homeschool Musical’ highlights a challenging senior year for 2020 graduates. Thousands of high school seniors submitted videos but only 7 were chosen.

Jeffery, a graduate of Murrah High School in Jackson was among those chosen.

He says Covid-19 cut him short of opportunities to develop his craft as an actor and theatre professional.

The singer had man shows planned in the summer but they got cancelled when Covid-19 shut everything down.

Jeffrey plays 9 instruments, and has been singing his whole life, and acting since 12. His dream is to be an actor on Broadway.

Currently, he is a freshman at the University of Cincinnati.

Homeschool Musical is now on HBO Max and will be for the foreseeable future.