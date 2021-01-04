Mississippi students begin returning to class after holidays

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The holidays are over, and Mississippi students will be returning to school. While some school systems have decided to shift to remote learning for the first couple of weeks, the Rankin County School District is bringing students back on Tuesday, January 5.

In Carthage, Leake Central Elementary School welcomed students back on Monday. A concerned parent, Natasha Triplett, said her 11-year-old daughter is asthmatic. The priority for many school districts is to keep children safe if they attend class in person. Triplett said her daughter’s health and safety is at the top of her mind amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m kind of iffy, especially with the numbers and all as COVID is rising. And a lot of schools are still closing, too. I still feel like it’s not safe to have her go back,” she stated.

Rankin County School District leaders said they will continue to follow the protocol listed on their website, as well as the guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health.

