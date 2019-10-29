Mississippi students encouraged to join cybersecurity competition

Governor Phil Bryant announced that Mississippi will be participating in a cybersecurity training partnership.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Phil Bryant announced that Mississippi will be participating in a cybersecurity training partnership.

The partnership will be with the SANS Institute known as the Girls Go CyberStart challenge, which is a skills-based competition. The competition is designed to encourage girls to pursue cyber-based learning and career opportunities.

The program is an online game consisting of a series of challenges that put students in the role of a cyber-protection agent charged with solving realistic problems and puzzles.

Registration is now open to girls in grades 9 through 12. Students can participate at home and at school, or wherever an internet connection is available. The program is free for schools and students.

You can click the link to go to the Girls Go CyberStart website.